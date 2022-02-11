Skip to main content

WATCH: Pat Sajak Jokingly Walks Off Wheel of Fortune Set After Third $100K Winner in a Row (VIDEO)

Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak jokingly strode off the Wheel of Fortune set on Wednesday when the show experienced its third $100,000 winner in a row. On the Feb. 9 episode, Bree Yokouchi cracked a puzzle in the bonus round in the "phrase" category. The answer? "Just wait for it," which was apt, considering what came next.

Sajak then revealed Yokouchi had won $100,00, quipping:

Who's going to book my trip to Vegas?

That brought her total earnings to over $121,000. When the confetti rained down, Sajak tossed his cue cards away and jested:

I'm out of here. That's it; I'm through.

Of course, he didn't make it all the way and came back to celebrate. Check out all the action below.

