Wendy Williams Gives Blessing to Sherri Shepherd as Interim Replacement

Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show/Debmar-Mercury

Wendy Williams is giving the thumbs up to Sherri Shepherd acting as her interim replacement. Rumors have swirled that Shepherd would replace Williams due to her health issues. Williams has been out since July 2021 at the season 13 finale.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported Shepherd was approached to become the permanent guest host while Williams recovers. The View former host has been subbing for Williams along with a slew of other celebrities, but has had the best ratings for the show.

Now, Shepherd has gotten Williams' OK to be the full time guest host. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams is fine with Shepherd filling in hopes to return to her show in the fall. The trade paper reports Williams' Graves disease has complicated her return and her recovery isn't going as fast as they would like, and is not related to dementia, as some have claimed. Sources state:

It’s conditions relating to her Graves and some other issues,. It’s not been easy. It’s going to take some time and some work. Don’t expect her back this year. She’s not ready to host a show now and that’s what matters. She’s not there yet. It’s not fair and not fair to her audience. They deserve 100 percent Wendy.

Williams is gunning to return in the fall for season 15 and her insiders say: