Jeopardy! Announces Second Chance Tournament For Later This Year

Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies announced today that the show will host a Second Chance Tournament later in 2022. In a blog post on the show's official site, Davies shared that the event will take place right before the next Tournament of Champions.

His inspiration came when Jessica Stephens wound up defeating Matt Amodio but losing to Jonathan Fisher. Davies explained:

To be clear, though, the eligibility time frame will be the same as for this year’s ToC: We are looking at contestants who appeared on Jeopardy! since the last Tournament of Champions who we believe deserve a second shot. I know there will be many contestants from previous years who will be howling at this point, and I do not rule out a future opportunity to compete again for some of you. But for now this is part of the postseason for this season. We are all so excited at the prospect, and we look forward to seeing some wonderful contestants again on our stage.

He also noted:

However, I am happy to announce that we will invite the fourth place finisher back for our postseason Second Chance Tournament that will precede, and feed, at least one player into the Tournament of Champions. …

