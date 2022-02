WATCH: Billy Flynn Teases Returns of Chandler Massey, Zach Tinker, and Greg Rikaart to Days of Our Lives (VIDEO)

Days of Our Lives' Billy Flynn (Chad) is welcoming back some of his co-stars when the soap returns on Feb. 21. In a sneak preview, Chad embraces his old pals Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey). But there's another, perhaps less-welcome face that the trio must contend with: Leo (Greg Rikaart)!

Catch a glimpse of what's to come below.