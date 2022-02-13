Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke is Determined to Keep Ridge by Her Side

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of February 14-18, 2022
Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) find themselves in a very familiar place...marital discord. Ridge is furious with Brooke's New Year's Eve shenanigans with his rival, Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Taylor and Steffy Conspire to Blow Up Brooke's Marriage

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tries to keep her dad's eyes focused on who Brooke truly is. When Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tries to block her from seeing Ridge, Brooke tells him with laser focus that she's not giving up on her husband.

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb_promo_2_7_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Taylor and Steffy Conspire to Blow Up Brooke's Marriage

Feb 7, 2022
Comment
bb_promo_1_2_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Brooke's Morning After May Ruffle Ridge's Feathers

Jan 2, 2022
Comment
bb_spoilers_2_11_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Beats Deacon Like He Stole Something

Feb 11, 2022
Comment
bb_spoilers_1_7_2022
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Hatches a Plan to Reunite Taylor and Ridge

Jan 7, 2022
Comment