The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of February 14-18, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) find themselves in a very familiar place...marital discord. Ridge is furious with Brooke's New Year's Eve shenanigans with his rival, Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Taylor and Steffy Conspire to Blow Up Brooke's Marriage

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tries to keep her dad's eyes focused on who Brooke truly is. When Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tries to block her from seeing Ridge, Brooke tells him with laser focus that she's not giving up on her husband.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!