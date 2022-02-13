The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of February 14-18, 2022

Courtney Hope, Mark Grossman

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) plan on working together as Newman Media folds under the Newman-Locke umbrella. The duo however, can no longer deny the heat between them and give into their desires.

Neither one wants to keep their budding personal relationship under wraps, but daddy Victor (Eric Braeden) has other ideas.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!