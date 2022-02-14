ABC/Craig Sjodin

Join General Hospital actress Cassandra James (Terry Randolph) today as she will take part in a live-tweet session. Last Friday, viewers saw Dr. Randolph looking FAB-BOOSH for her blind date at Charlie's when sexy Chet (Chris Van Etten) sits down beside her. Will the two hit it off?

James' live tweeting takes place at 2pm EST via her Twitter handle, @cassandrajames_, and viewers are encouraged to use #AskGH to ask questions.