Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21, 2022

Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Xander (Paul Telfer) has been in quite the romantic conundrum. When it was time to marry Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), she ditched him before the wedding and ran off with Rex (Kyle Lowder)...or did she? Since then, he's met and proposed to Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

His buddy Jack (Matthew Ashford) brings news to Xander that is sure to shake him up. How will he react when he finds out the ruse that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) pulled?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!