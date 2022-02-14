Daytime Confidential Episode #1033: The Slut of Genoa City

DC

On Daytime Confidential episode 1033, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dive into the headlines and storylines for The Wendy Williams Show, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, including:

Wendy Williams blesses Sherri Shepherd as interim host of The Wendy Williams Show.

Ridge confronts Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Carly, Sonny and Nina triangle fallout on General Hospital is good drama. Maxie facing Peter delivers.

Billy talks to himself for an entire episode of The Young and the Restless. Robert Newman debuts on Y&R.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

On episode 108 of Geek Confidential, Luke Kerr is joined by friend of the podcast Casie Eckholm to discuss how The Legend of Vox Machina evolved from Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign to an animated series on Amazon Prime.

If you’ve watched the TV series, but aren’t familiar with the show’s backstory, this is the episode you want to listen to.

Comment on this episode in Geek Confidential’s Facebook Group!

You can find Casie on Twitter at: @ckeckholm

Twitter: @GKConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @MelodieAikels, @RealDanPearce and @DoctorMo77

Facebook: Geek Confidential

Subscribe to Geek Confidential on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.