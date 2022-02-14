Skip to main content

Garcelle Beauvais and Jenna Bush Hager Ink First-Look Deals

Garcelle Jenna

Two dames of daytime have struck first-look deals with major partners. According to DeadlineThe Real's Garcelle Beauvais, through her Garcelle Beauvais Productions, inked a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. The site also reports The Today Show's Jenna Bush Hager has signed a first-look deal with Universal Studio Group.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Beauvais already has a working relationship with NBCUniversal, the parent company of Bravo (which airs the Real Housewives franchise). Her new deal will see her develop and produce different projects for NBCUniversal across varied platforms. She stated:

I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity. My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.

Recommended Articles

Meanwhile, Bush Hager's deal with Universal Studio Group will see her developing and producing for Universal Content Productions, Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios across varied platforms.

Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group, said of the #ReadwithJenna book club founder:

As an author and avid bibliophile, Jenna is uniquely tapped into the stories that resonate most with people and influence our culture. Her literary passion is infectious and we are excited to begin this new partnership.

Bush Hager added:

I am excited and thrilled with this natural extension of Read with Jenna’s mission to highlight debut and diverse authors. This new partnership will expand these authors’ voices to new audiences, and for that, I am grateful.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Garcelle Beauvais
Talk Shows

The Real's Garcelle Beauvais Inks Deal for Memoir 'Finding My G-Spot'

Oct 20, 2020
Comment
Garcelle Beauvais
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Real's Garcelle Beauvais Announces 'Real Housewives' Return

Oct 9, 2020
Comment
Garcelle Beauvais
Talk Shows

Garcelle Beauvais Tapped as New Co-Host of The Real

Aug 24, 2020
Comment
hoda-jenna-kathie lee
Talk Shows

Hoda and Jenna's Hour of Today Will Get a Live Studio Audience Twice a Week

Jan 16, 2020
Comment