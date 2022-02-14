Garcelle Beauvais and Jenna Bush Hager Ink First-Look Deals

Steven Bergman Photography; YouTube/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Two dames of daytime have struck first-look deals with major partners. According to Deadline, The Real's Garcelle Beauvais, through her Garcelle Beauvais Productions, inked a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. The site also reports The Today Show's Jenna Bush Hager has signed a first-look deal with Universal Studio Group.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Beauvais already has a working relationship with NBCUniversal, the parent company of Bravo (which airs the Real Housewives franchise). Her new deal will see her develop and produce different projects for NBCUniversal across varied platforms. She stated:

I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity. My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.

Meanwhile, Bush Hager's deal with Universal Studio Group will see her developing and producing for Universal Content Productions, Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios across varied platforms.

Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group, said of the #ReadwithJenna book club founder:

As an author and avid bibliophile, Jenna is uniquely tapped into the stories that resonate most with people and influence our culture. Her literary passion is infectious and we are excited to begin this new partnership.

Bush Hager added: