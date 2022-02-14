Vinessa Antoine

General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) will appear on Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. The actress shared a pic on Instagram of her script for Episode 206, "A Very Merry Ginny and Georgia Christmas Special," sharing her joy at joining the show.

She posted:

The light finds me even in the darkest of spaces. Happy to join this show. #ginnyandgeorgia #netflix

Antoine recently starred on the hit Canadian drama Diggstown for three seasons. Ginny & Georgia follows a free-spirited mom and her two kids embarking on a new chapter in their lives, complete with bumps in the road.