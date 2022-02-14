Skip to main content

General Hospital Alum Vinessa Antoine Books Netflix's Ginny & Georgia

General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) will appear on Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. The actress shared a pic on Instagram of her script for Episode 206, "A Very Merry Ginny and Georgia Christmas Special," sharing her joy at joining the show.

The light finds me even in the darkest of spaces. Happy to join this show. #ginnyandgeorgia #netflix

Antoine recently starred on the hit Canadian drama Diggstown for three seasons. Ginny & Georgia follows a free-spirited mom and her two kids embarking on a new chapter in their lives, complete with bumps in the road.

