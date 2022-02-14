Marc Samuel and Laura Wright

This week on General Hospital, love is in the air for Port Charles.

At the Savoy, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Brad (Parry Shen) drink away their sorrows. Brad tells his BFF broken hearts are theirs for the taking as Britt demands that more shots be served!

At Charlie's, sparks fly between Terry (Cassandra James) and Chet (Chris Van Etten), while Carly (Laura Wright) tells Felix (Marc Samuel) she can't promise there won't be trouble.

