Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Valentine's Day Hits Port Charles

Marc Samuel and Laura Wright

Marc Samuel and Laura Wright

This week on General Hospital, love is in the air for Port Charles.

At the Savoy, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Brad (Parry Shen) drink away their sorrows. Brad tells his BFF broken hearts are theirs for the taking as Britt demands that more shots be served!

At Charlie's, sparks fly between Terry (Cassandra James) and Chet (Chris Van Etten), while Carly (Laura Wright) tells Felix (Marc Samuel) she can't promise there won't be trouble. 

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GHSonnyCurtisDrew
General Hospital

GH Promo: Port Charles Must Be Careful of Their Secrets

Jan 24, 2022
Comment
GH Willow
General Hospital

General Hospital Promo: It's Confession Time For Port Charles Residents

Dec 27, 2021
Comment
Cam-Joss-Trina-Spencer-GH
General Hospital

GH Promo: Shocking Returns Hit Port Charles

Aug 16, 2021
Comment
GH Nikolas
General Hospital

GH Promo: It's Make or Break Time in Port Charles

Jun 21, 2021
Comment