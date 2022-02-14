Hollywood Reporter Writer Outlines Why Dr. Phil is "Bullet-Proof"

Phil McGraw

BuzzFeed rocked the entertainment world when an exposé accused the The Dr. Phil Show of having a toxic work environment along with accusations of abuse and racism. Employees at the top-rated talk show have come forward (albeit anonymously) to reveal an atmosphere of intimidation, racism, fear, and abuse, just to name some of the allegations. While The Ellen DeGeneres Show was brought down for the same claims by the same reporter, Krystie Lee Yandoli, at the online publication, many wonder if it will it do the same for Dr. Phil McGraw. The answer is no, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR's Gary Baum explains while outgoing talk show host and comic Ellen DeGeneres carved out and created an imagine of being nice and kind, McGraw built his on being no-nonsense, tough, and a straight shooter. According to Baum:

DeGeneres built her image on niceness. Her catchphrase, which made her look like a hypocrite, was 'Be kind.[ McGraw didn’t. Rather, he’s spent an on-air career burnishing what Yandoli terms a 'trademark brand of snarky straight talk,' which itself appeals to a self-selecting demographic suspicious of softness and in thrall to his imperious energy.

Producers of the show and not McGraw himself are being accused of partaking in the practices employees have alleged. This isn't the first time the show has been called out for questionable practices. In 2016, actress Shelley Duvall appeared on the show and many accused McGraw and his team of taking advantage and exploiting her; she appeared to suffer from mental illness. THR followed up with Duvall in 2021 and she claimed she “found out the kind of person he is the hard way." A spokesperson for the show claimed it was "very disappointed" Duvall didn't take them up on their offer to get treatment. The show stated:

We view every Dr. Phil episode, including Miss Duvall and her struggle with mental illness, as an opportunity to share relatable, useful information and perspective with our audiences.)

