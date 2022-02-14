Kelly Clarkson to Host NBC's American Song Contest With Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg Chris Haston/Dave Bjerke/NBC

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg have been announced as hosts of the upcoming American Song Contest on NBC. From the producers behind The Voice and Eurovision Song Contest, the all-live series will run for eight weeks on Monday nights.

The show will feature new live music performances, with contestants representing 50 states, five territories, and Washington, D.C. A solo artist, duo, or band will represent each location and will compete to win America's vote for best original song. The live competition will contain three rounds: a series of Qualifying Rounds, the Semi-Finals, and then the Grand Final.

The rap legend stated:

I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas.

The talk show host added:

I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.

American Song Contest premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 PM EST from the NBCUniversal lot. The Grand Final is scheduled for May 9.

Catch a glimpse of the fun to come below.