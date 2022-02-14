Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Lani (Sal Stowers) is coming to terms with the fact that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) isn't her father; instead, the abusive T.R. Coates (William Christian) is! How did Stowers bring to life this material? She dished to Soap Opera Digest.

How did Stowers find working with Christian? She explained:

Bill is so wonderful. He is such a light, so kind and sweet. He really stepped into this role. He was so courageous and brave. He’s had a lot of work, a lot to do. We move really fast, and he just jumped in. He’s been giving it his all and is great to play alongside. We both challenge each other. Lani is strong and powerful. She’s not going to back down. And he goes right back at me. In the beginning I was pushing the limits, and he let me. He took it. I loved that. It showed a father and daughter trying to find their way to each other.

She added:

It was a build, and I say that with all respect for Bill. Because of my connection with James Reynolds, Sal as the artist was like, ‘Abe is Lani’s father.’ I was fighting against the material. Once I was finally like, ‘Okay, let me really dissect this story and understand what the writers have given me,’ it made me open up. I [was ready to] tell this story with my full heart and passion, and really experience what Lani is going through.

On the storyline's emotional moments, Stowers reflected: