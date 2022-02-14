Sal Stowers Dishes Lani's Relationships With T.R. and Abe on Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives' Lani (Sal Stowers) is coming to terms with the fact that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) isn't her father; instead, the abusive T.R. Coates (William Christian) is! How did Stowers bring to life this material? She dished to Soap Opera Digest.
How did Stowers find working with Christian? She explained:
Bill is so wonderful. He is such a light, so kind and sweet. He really stepped into this role. He was so courageous and brave. He’s had a lot of work, a lot to do. We move really fast, and he just jumped in. He’s been giving it his all and is great to play alongside. We both challenge each other. Lani is strong and powerful. She’s not going to back down. And he goes right back at me. In the beginning I was pushing the limits, and he let me. He took it. I loved that. It showed a father and daughter trying to find their way to each other.
She added:
It was a build, and I say that with all respect for Bill. Because of my connection with James Reynolds, Sal as the artist was like, ‘Abe is Lani’s father.’ I was fighting against the material. Once I was finally like, ‘Okay, let me really dissect this story and understand what the writers have given me,’ it made me open up. I [was ready to] tell this story with my full heart and passion, and really experience what Lani is going through.
On the storyline's emotional moments, Stowers reflected:
The writers and producers know that I have a really big emotional life, and that it comes easily for me. Is it something I always enjoy playing? No. No one likes crying all the time. It’s draining. There were times where I would cry literally every day on set. I’d come home and my head was pounding and my eyes hurt. I’m an artist who gives everything. If I’m going to cry, I’m going to cry. I’m going to do the ugly cry. It’s not going to be pretty. I’m a very vulnerable person. Every actor has something about them. This is my thing, my little treasure piece. I know I can shine in the stories that have more depth to them.