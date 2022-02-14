HBO Renews The Gilded Age For Season 2

HBO Max

HBO has delivered a gilded invitation to Julian Fellowes for more The Gilded Age.

That's right; HBO Max has picked up the period drama from the creator of Downton Abbey for Season 2.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, extolled Fellowes and the show, saying:

Julian Fellowes and the entire GILDED AGE family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.

The Gilded Age follows the lives of New York City's old-money families versus the ambitions and wealth of America's rising new-money families.

The Good Wife and The Good Fight star Christine Baranski and And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon portray old-money sisters Agnes Van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Their niece Marian Brook (Louisa Jocobson) comes to live with them after her father's death, right as new money tycoon George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) move into their new mansion across the street. The series does an excellent job of making viewers cheer both sides of the new money vs. old money rivalry.

Much like Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age depicts the upstairs/downstairs dynamic between the elite and those who serve them.

The Gilded Age's fourth episode, "A Long Ladder," airs today, February 14, and the ten-episode season wraps on March 21.