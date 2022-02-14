WATCH: Darin Brooks Updates Fans on The Bold and The Beautiful Return on Bold Live (VIDEO)
This week, The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk welcomed Darin Brooks (Wyatt) to Bold Live. The actor opened up about his current projects and his B&B character.
The Daytime Emmy winner has been involved in some high-profile gigs. Brooks will appear in the upcoming AppleTV+ series Amber Brown and has been doing voiceover work. He shared:
There’s the new Croods, The Croods: Family Tree, which is the new animated show that I’ve been doing for Hulu and Peacock. And that's the spinoff of the Croods movies and I play the guy character, which is the Ryan Reynolds voice, so to speak, but I kind of make it my own and yeah, man, we’ve been rocking and rolling. I know they only released, like, four episodes, but we’ve already done—we’re already in season two, episode 20.
Another fan asked if Brooks will be back on B&B. He replied:
Yes, we shot an episode the other day with the Spencer men, so I don't know when that's coming out. That's coming up soon, but yeah, I hope to be back with a lot more and you know, we're having a blast. I miss you guys and thank you guys for being such fans.
What type of storyline would he like for Wyatt? Brooks mused:
I know a lot of people have been talking about the whole Hope [Annika Noelle]-Wyatt revisit, that sort of relationship, a little, now that everybody's sort of grown up, you know what I mean? Maybe there's something there. I think it would be kind of fun to revisit that storyline again.
Watch the whole interview below.