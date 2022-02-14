This week, The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk welcomed Darin Brooks (Wyatt) to Bold Live. The actor opened up about his current projects and his B&B character.

The Daytime Emmy winner has been involved in some high-profile gigs. Brooks will appear in the upcoming AppleTV+ series Amber Brown and has been doing voiceover work. He shared:

There’s the new Croods, The Croods: Family Tree, which is the new animated show that I’ve been doing for Hulu and Peacock. And that's the spinoff of the Croods movies and I play the guy character, which is the Ryan Reynolds voice, so to speak, but I kind of make it my own and yeah, man, we’ve been rocking and rolling. I know they only released, like, four episodes, but we’ve already done—we’re already in season two, episode 20.

Another fan asked if Brooks will be back on B&B. He replied:

Yes, we shot an episode the other day with the Spencer men, so I don't know when that's coming out. That's coming up soon, but yeah, I hope to be back with a lot more and you know, we're having a blast. I miss you guys and thank you guys for being such fans.

What type of storyline would he like for Wyatt? Brooks mused:

I know a lot of people have been talking about the whole Hope [Annika Noelle]-Wyatt revisit, that sort of relationship, a little, now that everybody's sort of grown up, you know what I mean? Maybe there's something there. I think it would be kind of fun to revisit that storyline again.

Watch the whole interview below.