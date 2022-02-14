WATCH: Lady Whistledown Dishes Out More Delicious Drama in Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Julia Quinn's romance series-turned-Netflix hit is back! Season 2 of Bridgerton will debut March 25, and the streamer has released a tantalizing trailer for the soapy Shondaland drama.

This season of the Regency-era show will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). And as the two get closer, the notorious gossip Lady Whistledown isn't leaving any society stones unturned...

Watch the trailer below.