Whoopi Goldberg Return to The View Following Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg Steven Bergman Photography

Whoopi Goldberg made her return as moderator of The View on Monday. Goldberg came back to the show after her two-week suspension from the show for her remarks surrounding the Holocaust. At the start of the show Goldberg stated,

We’re going to keep having tough conversation. And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Saying The Holocaust Wasn't About Race on The View

Goldberg was suspended on Feb. 1 by ABC News president Kim Godwin for her comments saying the Holocaust wasn't about race when she and the co-hosts discussed the ban on Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel Maus by Art Spiegelman from classrooms by a Tennessee school board.

RELATED: ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From The View For Holocaust Remarks

Goldberg apologized for her remarks, but was rebuked by Godwin in a statement, who called the EGOT-winner's comments, "wrong and hurtful."