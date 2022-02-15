Skip to main content

ABC Moves Primetime Soap Promised Land to Hulu

John Ortiz and Bellamy Young

ABC's freshman primetime drama Promised Land is being pulled from the schedule, TVLine reports. The vineyard-set soap has aired four low-rated episodes so far. On Feb. 21, Episode 5 will be the last to air in the current time slot (10 PM EST on Mondays).

The remaining five episodes of the first season of Promised Land will be available to watch exclusively on Hulu, starting with Episode 6 on March 1. New episodes will air on the streaming service every Tuesday.

Augusto Aguilera, Miguel Angel Garcia, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Cecilia Suárez, John Ortiz, Christina Ochoa, Andrew J. West

A spokesperson for ABC told TVLine:

Recommended Articles

Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud. We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.

Taking the show's place on Mondays will be The Good Doctor, which usually airs in Promised Land's slot. Originally set to return this spring, the medical drama will start airing sooner: Feb. 28, to be exact.

ABC will keep Promised Land in production to deliver all ten episodes it originally ordered. Episodes aired earlier on ABC are also available to stream on Hulu.

Promised Land's first four episodes have only garnered a 0.2 demo rating each week; its audience has gone down steadily (declining from 1.9 to 1.5 million total viewers). Including Live+7 DVR playback, the sudser averaged 2.9 million viewers in its first four episodes and a 0.3 demo rating, putting it ahead of only fellow first-season show Queens in total audience and last in the demo amongst all the network's dramas.

