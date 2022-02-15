WATCH: Susan Lucci Talks Undergoing Second Heart Procedure on GMA (VIDEO)

Susan Lucci Steven Bergman Photography

Susan Lucci sat down with Good Morning America's Amy Robach about her second heart procedure. Lucci is working with the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign, in which she encourages women to take care of themselves.

Lucci revealed:

I was having kind of a shortness of breath, adding that she soon also felt discomfort around her ribcage and her back, similar to symptoms she had three years ago with her first heart scare. I thought, 'This is crazy. These are the same kind of symptoms that I had three years ago but it can't be.' But when I lay down, I started to feel a sharp coming-and-going pain in my jaw.

After several tests, her doctor told her she had 80% blockage, which was opened up with a stent during cardiac catheterization. Her doctor confirmed she wasn't having a heart attack and was in stable condition.

Lucci is an advocate of paying attention to symptoms and listening to what your body tells you. In this case, heeding the warning signs prevented the soap fan favorite from a second cardiac emergency.