The Bold and The Beautiful's Sean Kanan to Guest on Bold Live This Friday

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sean Kanan (Deacon) will guest on the show's Q&A series Bold Live this Friday. Fans will get to call in and ask the star their questions live; alternatively, they can submit video queries to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

The actor tweeted:

Tune in to the interview here on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 PM EST!