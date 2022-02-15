Skip to main content

WATCH: The Big Screen and Bigger Secrets Confound The Crawleys in Downton Abbey: a New Era Trailer (VIDEO)

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery

Everything's coming up Julian Fellowes! A day after HBO announced the renewal of his hit period drama The Gilded Age, a new trailer for Downton Abbey: a New Era dropped. A sequel to Fellowes' bestselling series and first movie of the same name, Downton Abbey: a New Era has plenty in store for the Crawley clan.

When the Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) inherits a French villa, secrets from the family's past threaten to emerge. Meanwhile, both upstairs and downstairs at Downton Abbey are upended when Hollywood comes a-calling.

Get a sneak peek at the action below.

Recommended Articles

Downton Abbey hits theaters on May 20. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

downton abbey new era
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Downton Abbey: a New Era Trailer Drops! (VIDEO)

Nov 11, 2021
Comment
downton_gma
Pop Confidential

Downton Abbey Cast Dishes New Season on GMA (VIDEO)

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
downtonabbey
Pop Confidential

Julian Fellowes Plans Downton Abbey Prequel

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Downton-Abbey-Season-4-Episode-3-05-550x309
Pop Confidential

PBS Confirms Downton Abbey to Conclude After Six Seasons

Mar 30, 2015
Comment