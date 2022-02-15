WATCH: The Big Screen and Bigger Secrets Confound The Crawleys in Downton Abbey: a New Era Trailer (VIDEO)

Courtesy of Focus Features

Everything's coming up Julian Fellowes! A day after HBO announced the renewal of his hit period drama The Gilded Age, a new trailer for Downton Abbey: a New Era dropped. A sequel to Fellowes' bestselling series and first movie of the same name, Downton Abbey: a New Era has plenty in store for the Crawley clan.

When the Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) inherits a French villa, secrets from the family's past threaten to emerge. Meanwhile, both upstairs and downstairs at Downton Abbey are upended when Hollywood comes a-calling.

Get a sneak peek at the action below.

Downton Abbey hits theaters on May 20. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments!