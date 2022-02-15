Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman Media: Sally and Adam share a champagne toast. The duo decide they need to make plans for Newman Media and keep things uncomplicated. They try to avoid the elephant in the room, but can't. Adam locks the office door and the duo mess up the office having sex. Adam tells Sally he doesn't think they made a mistake and she agrees.

Society: Noah and Nick are talking shop, but they decide to hang out later since they're both single. Moses comes in after Noah leaves and sits down with Nick. He's freaking out about a Valentine's Day gift for Faith. Nick tries to come up with ideas and encourages Moses to find a gift that will express himself.

Crimson Lights: Rey tells Sharon he may be working late on Valentine's Day. He confides in her that Chance may need more time. Faith comes in and is freaking out about a Valentine's Day gift for Moses. Sharon and Rey try to come up with ideas. Sharon encourages Faith to find a gift that makes him smile.

Moses comes in to see Faith. They sit together and exchange cards. They each got each other the same gift...concert tickets to Coltrane.

Nick stops in and he and Sharon talk about the panic space Faith and Moses were in. They get chatty about their past and when Rey walks in, he doesn't look comfortable.

Mariah and Tessa's: Tessa tells Mariah she has a Valentine's Day surprise. Mariah searches the apartment, but can't find a gift. Tessa plays a song she wrote for her. Noah pays them a surprise visit bearing a belated housewarming gift...a drawing of the newly engaged couple.

Chelsea's suite: Chloe drops in and Chelsea fills her in on her sleepless night and visit with Rey. Chloe encourages Chelsea to stay focused on the future, starting with Lauren. They head off to Society to get some work done.

Back at Society: Adam and Sally come by for lunch. They decide to stay despite Chelsea and Chloe's presence. Adam tells them the news about Sally's new job as COO. Chelsea gets a bit catty when Sally talks about the energy and sparks in the office. Adam wishes them good luck with Lauren before heading to a table.

End of episode montage: Tessa sings while Moses gives Nick a thank you gift of chocolates. Rey comes in to the coffee shop to join Nick and Sharon. Noah watches the love flow from outside Crimson Lights and walks away. Mariah and Tessa get romantic and kiss.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Chelsea Takes Rey on a Stroll Down Memory Lane

Random Thoughts

-Adam and Sally sizzle that's for damn sure.

-It was fun watching Sally needle Chelsea.

-How long it will be until Chelsea's head explodes and she goes off the rails again?

-Romance definitely won out in GC, except for poor Noah!

-Are Mariah and Tessa too happy for soapland?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!