Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hypocrisy, Party of One, Your Table is Ready: Deacon hears Brooke coming and is either distracted or chooses to let Ridge beat the fool out of him. She enters and goes to Deacon’s side. Ridge GROWLS at a volume of 100 and tries to continue beating him. Brooke is DONE with this foolishness. Ridge continues to GROWL and wonders what kind of a man drinks with an alcoholic and tries to bed her down, and what kind of a woman defends him? Deacon tries to speak, but Ridge GROWLS over him and reminds Brooke about the mess Deacon caused with Brooke. She reminds Ridge that she is responsible for her own behavior - she has to OWN it. Ridge says he doesn’t have to own it.

Ridge stops growling and lets his feelings show. He is hurt and loves Brooke so much. He can’t do this anymore. Brooke won’t believe it. She screams that she loves him as he walks out the door, leaving Brooke in tears and Deacon there to stand by her side.

Table for Two? Steffy continues to be a self-righteous hypocrite and continues to bad mouth Brooke. Hope is having none of it. Hope thinks Steffy blames Brooke for tearing her family apart when, in fact, Ridge CHOSE to leave. Steffy thinks Hope is trying to justify Deacon’s behavior because he is her father. FINALLY, Hope wonders aloud how Steffy can say these things when she has made mistakes of her own. Steffy ignores Hope and reminds her that Brooke could have avoided the entire situation had she just listened to Ridge. Hope tells Steffy that her opinion doesn’t matter - only Ridge’s.

Team Taylor: Taylor sits alone remembering how she tattled to Ridge about Brooke and Deacon. Just then, Sheila enters and she is FEELING herself. She declares herself Team Taylor because Deacon spilled about his kiss with Brooke. Sheila thinks Ridge should have stayed with Taylor and is confident that they will find their way back to one another. Taylor says she can’t destroy Ridge’s marriage. Sheila tells her to just sit back and just let it self-destruct. Taylor goes on to wonder what could have possibly caused Brooke to fall off the wagon when she was doing so well - what could her trigger have poooooosssssssibly been?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon and Ridge Brawl Over a New Year's Kiss With Brooke

Random Thoughts:

The GROWLING.

Sheila is really pushing the right buttons with Taylor.

It was nice to hear Hope actually call Steffy out on her problematic history.

It would be nice to hear Hope more vehemently call Steffy out on her problematic history.

Why isn’t anyone reminding Steffy that she once slept with her husband’s father?

A non-growling Ridge who puts his emotions front and center is a Ridge worth listening to.

When Sheila’s manipulations are revealed, can Brooke please verbally assault these yahoos?!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!