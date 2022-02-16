Booked and Busy: Demi Moore Headlines Body Horror Flick The Substance

Ah, soap alums! They are ever-reliable for nabbing high-profile gigs. General Hospital and Another World grads Demi Moore and Ray Liotta will headline a feminist body horror flick called The Substance, it was announced yesterday. Ex-Guiding Light hunk Frank Grillo will star in another gritty action-adventure, while Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless alums Shelley Hennig and Linden Ashby will hit the big screen in a Teen Wolf movie spinoff.

All My Children

Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas) and wife Tina Knowles-Lawson will feature their annual wearable art gala in a special, OWN Presents: Inside WACO’s Wearable Art Gala, on June 11 EST on OWN

Another World

Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) will star in The Substance, billed by Deadline as an "explosive feminist take on body horror"

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) has lent her vocal talents to the new soundtrack for the musical Witness Uganda (An American Musical); she will also direct free readings of the plays Canned Goods and The Right to be Forgotten, held March 21 and 28 at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, starting at 7 PM

Days of Our Lives

Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) will reprise the role of Malia Tate in Teen Wolf The Movie

General Hospital

Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) will star in The Substance, billed by Deadline as an "explosive feminist take on body horror"

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the action pic King of Killers, based on a graphic novel of that name about assassins who are sent to kill the most dangerous killer in the world; Redbox Entertainment and Red Sea Media have nabbed world rights to the movie, which starts shooting in Winnepeg, Canada, later this month

One Life to Live

Meghann Fahy (ex-Hannah) will headline Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus, set in Sicily

Ryan's Hope

Marg Helgenberger (ex-Siobhan) will reprise her CSI role of Catherine Willows in Season 2 of CSI: Vegas on CBS; she will be a series regular with a one-year deal

Ilene Kristen (ex-Delia) will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the musical Grease (she was an original cast member) with a Feb. 25 concert called We Go Together with Carole Demas and James Canning; get tickets here

The Young and the Restless