Laura Wright and Maurice Benard ABC/Christopher Willard

They say couples break up to make up, but will that be the case for General Hospital's Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard)? The two have been married five times, but their latest split might be for good, since Nina (Cynthia Watros) is in the middle. Wright spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Carly initiating the divorce and her character's heartbreak.

Wright revealed:

Carly feels so betrayed. It burns because it’s Nina. She’s an enemy. This woman purposely kept Sonny from her, purposely lied and never told Sonny who she was, so everything that happened while Sonny was gone would never have happened — not just the Jason situation [the re-emergence of Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly’s romantic feelings] but the danger that her family was in, mourning a man that wasn’t even dead, everything! Nina did this, and not just for five minutes to piss Carly off, but for over nine months — and was going to continue if she didn’t get caught!

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright ABC/Christopher Willard

The hotelier feels for her husband, but she has a limit. Wright explained:

She gets it. She loves him as a human. But she’s like, ‘I can’t help you through that. I can’t be the person who helps you through your conflict about another woman, who crushed our family. All this pain that we had for nine months is because of her.’ Carly’s thing is, ‘It’s not my job to help you feel better, Sonny.’ She can understand it, but she says, ‘That doesn’t mean I can live with you and watch you go through it right now.’ Carly is allowed to have her feelings in all of this as well; Carly is allowed to have a reaction to what’s happened. She doesn’t have to be like, ‘Okay!’ and take Sonny back as if nothing happened.

Maurice Benard and Cynthia Watros ABC/Valerie Durant

But now Carly and Sonny might have arrived at the point of no return. Wright mused: