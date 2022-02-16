Good Morning America Tops Today in Ratings During First Week of Beijing Winter Olympics

ABC/Paula Lobo

Good Morning America took home the gold in the ratings during the first week of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Deadline notes. The top-ranked morning show took a victory lap, averaging 3.34 million viewers for the week of Feb. 7.

Today averaged 3.07 million viewers, with CBS Mornings raking in 2.5 million watchers, according to Nielsen ratings released by ABC. The Alphabet Network shared that this week marked the first time in three decades that GMA topped Today in total viewers during a week when NBC aired the Olympics. NBC added that there was a slimmer gap between the number of Today and GMA viewers than the previous week.

Ratings for this Winter Olympics, affected by COVID restrictions and an American diplomatic boycott over human rights violations, have decreased over the 2018 edition. The majority of Today's reporters covering the Olympics did not travel to Beijing, with the exception of Craig Melvin.

Still, Today defeated GMA in adults 25-54, averaging 852,000 over GMA's 848,000 and CBS Mornings' 503,000. In the 18-49 demo, Today came out a hair in front, averaging 589,000 viewers over GMA's 551,000 and CBS Mornings' 363,000.

GMA has topped its rival in season-to-date total amount of viewers, bringing in 3.36 million over Today's 3.24 million. But Today comes out on top in the adults 25-54 demographic.