Quiana Burns Officially Appointed Executive Producer of Tamron Hall Show

Walt Disney Television/Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall has officially appointed interim executive producer Quiana Burns as its permanent EP. Deadline reports that the Good Morning America weekend EP has been confirmed in the role, which she has occupied since October 2021.

Burns began working on the chatfest not long after Tamron Hall moved from ABC Entertainment to ABC News, where it is overseen by ABC News President Kim Godwin. At first, Burns continued to helm both the weekend GMA and Tamron Hall while the search for a permanent EP was ongoing. Burns and Tamron Hall previously collaborated when Burns produced MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.

Godwin herself shared the news about Burns' appointment in an internal memo, stating:

I am pleased to announce that Quiana Burns is officially the executive producer of the 'Tamron Hall' show. Quiana joined the syndicated daytime talk show in October as interim executive producer, and under her and Tamron’s leadership and vision, it has reached season highs in total viewership, performance in households and the W25-54 demo, and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show.

After outlining Burns' distinguished career at both ABC News and MSNBC, Godwin added:

In addition to being a thoughtful and effective leader producing impactful programming, Quiana has been an agent of change at ABC News as a member of the Culture Council.