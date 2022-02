Steven Bergman Photography

Réal Andrews (Marcus Taggert) is checking back in to General Hospital. The actor posted on Instagram a video of his script withthe caption:

Taggert is Back…🥳🚀🙏🏿

The last time Andrews was seen in the role he originated was in 2020. Taggert has been recently played by Asante Jones. No word on Andrews's first airdate.