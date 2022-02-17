Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21, 2022

Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have been waiting to usher their bundle of joy into the world, so get ready, get set...it's happening!

Ciara is with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) when her water breaks at the cabin...a seemingly popular destination for life-changing events. Ciara wants Ben to be there with her...will he make it on time? Will JoDevil be lurking around the bassinet??

