WATCH: Ben and Ciara Welcome The Next Generation on Days of Our Lives! (VIDEO)

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21, 2022
Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have been waiting to usher their bundle of joy into the world, so get ready, get set...it's happening!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: The Woman Who Broke Up With You Was Kristen in a Sarah Mask

Ciara is with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) when her water breaks at the cabin...a seemingly popular destination for life-changing events. Ciara wants Ben to be there with her...will he make it on time? Will JoDevil be lurking around the bassinet??

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

