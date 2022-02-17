Skip to main content

Sofia Mattsson's Sister Helena to Temporarily Play Sasha on General Hospital

Helena Mattsson

It's a family affair at General Hospital! Soap Opera Digest revealed that actress Helena Mattsson, sister of Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), will temporarily play the role, starting today, for a few episodes.

Helena is Sofia's older sister. But when Sofia first suggested the idea, Helena recalled:

I thought she was joking at first. But of course I said yes!

Helena is also an actress with plenty of credits to her name, including appearances on The Rookie, Magnum P.I., American Horror Story, Desperate Housewives, and Fargo. But GH was her daytime debut...and she only had one day to prep for the role! 

But Helena got plenty of support from co-star Johnny Wactor (Brando). She explained:

He’s such a sweet guy. And very talented. He definitely put me at ease.

