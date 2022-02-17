WATCH: Taraji P. Henson Steps in to Host for Quarantining Kelly Clarkson (VIDEO)

Photo by PR Photos; Steven Bergman Photography

Taraji P. Henson subbed in for Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But why was the Academy Award nominee appearing in the songbird's place?

In a clip from the chatfest, Henson welcomed Clarkson as her first guest. Clad in a robe and wearing an eye mask on her head, the Grammy winner explained:

I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail; I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome.

She added:

I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe.

The Empire star then revealed coming to the show was the first time she has left her house since Christmas. Clarkson shared some insights into quarantining with her two young children, River and Remington, recalling:

We're watching Encanto and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play.

Interestingly, both ladies were nominated for 2021 Daytime Emmys. Clarkson took home a win in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category, while Henson and Tracie Jade were up for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for their Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Watch the segment below.