The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Ashland is Confronted With His Lies by Victor

Robert Newman and Eric Braeden

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) is hot on Ashland's (Robert Newman) tail and the secret he's keeping. Victor enlists Nate's (Sean Dominic) help in proving Ashland isn't on the up and up with his health. Watch for Michael's (Christian LeBlanc) investigation to solidify what he's suspected of Ashland and his health. Look for Victor to go to war with Ashland and confront his son-in-law with what he knows.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) guides her daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on the right path.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) tries to get to the bottom of things and has a revelation. Look for Jack to bring little sister Traci (Beth Maitland) into his confidence.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gives Jack some jaw-dropping information.

Traci: The novelist is firm with her advice.

Lily: Chancellor Industries' newest CEO (Christel Khalil) lends an ear to her older cousin Nate regarding the dilemma he's facing. Lily gives him some good advice.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) and her kid sister Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) butt heads.

Billy: The Abbott screwup (Jason Thompson) has a new career path and opportunity.

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) starts to become concerned about Michael.

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton), gives some sage advice.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) is there for hubby Chance (Conner Floyd) and helps him with a difficult choice he has to make.

Tessa/Mariah: The lovebirds (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) start planning their wedding.

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) reverses his stance.