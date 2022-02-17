Skip to main content

WATCH: Wendy Williams Checks in With Her Fans (VIDEO)

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is updating her fans. In a new clip posted to her official Instagram account, The Wendy Williams Show host and her son Kevin Jr. took a walk on a Florida beach and discussed how she's doing.

Williams shared:

This is a break from New York. New York is fast-paced, which I love. I love here in Florida as much as I do New York, but they are two very different things and people. But New York is my heart and Florida is a beautiful place: beautiful, regular. Sometimes weird in a good way. Aren't we all, weird in a good way?

She thanked fans who had been sending her prayers and added:

Excuse me, I am going back stronger. Admittedly so, at 56 years old, there are things that happen to people.

Williams discussed the importance of diet and then stated:

I want to be all I can be and get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show.

