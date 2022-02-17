Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman Family Drama: Victor arrives to check-in on Victoria. He’s there to ask about the Newman-Locke acquisition of Newman Media. She informs Victor that Adam has been behaving, but strangely appointed Sally Spectra as COO. Victor thinks Adam is out of his mind. Victoria looks like the cat who swallowed the canary.

Ashland’s True Colors: Ashland receives a text message telling him that Michael Baldwin is still sniffing around in his business in Peru before entering Victoria’s office. She tells him about Victor’s visit and how she shifted his attention away from them and on to Adam. Ashland and Victoria all but giggle as they plot to carefully pull the wool over Victor’s eyes and ditch Adam and Sally. Afterwards, Ashland will take over Newman Media. He relishes the idea of running a media company, looks Victoria up and down and says he always “maintains a strong hand over everything he controls.” That didn’t go over well…

Victor’s Fish Fry: Adam and Sally are having separate memories of their hookup. Neither of them regret their behavior, but they need to be careful. Sally just wants to make sure that what happened wasn’t a casual hookup. Adam says he is ready for whatever happens next. He wants to be with her. Sally doesn’t want to continue with Adam if they have to sneak around. He agrees. As they are about to kiss, Victor enters. He sizes up the situation and reminds Adam they are in the middle of a merger and Adam doesn’t need any…distractions.

Victor addresses Sally’s “meteoric” rise from “dressmaker” (HA!) to COO of a major corporation. Adam defends his choice and Sally at every turn...until she stops him. She’s got this. She will not apologize for her past actions. Sally was trying to accomplish her goals and is sorry if people got hurt along the way. She will show both Adam and Victor that she will do a great job as COO of Newman Media. Victor listens, but dismisses her so he can chastise Adam for not consulting him. Adam is exasperated, but they have bigger fish to fry - Ashland Locke. He wants Adam to keep an eye on Ashland. Victor wants Adam to take advantage of how closely Ashland and Victoria are watching him.

Momma/Son Bonding Time: Nicholas arrives at the ranch to visit Nikki. They immediately begin to chat about Victor, Victoria, and Adam. He’s concerned about the inevitable battle between Victoria and Adam and that she could be caught in the crossfire. Nikki reminds him about some of the many corporate battles she has been a part of…she’ll be fine.

They move on to discuss Nicholas’ children and focus on each one. Nicholas says Mariah and Tessa’s party made him sad for Cassie and the life she was unable to experience. The discussion made Nikki genuinely tickled at the thought of calling Sharon, “granny”. This discussion leads Nicholas to think about all the things Cassie missed in her life.

The conversation then shifts to Nikki’s marriage to Victor and their other family member - Newman Enterprises. She wishes Victor had found a way to keep the family together through the company. Victor returns and they discuss Nicholas’ concerns about Victoria and Adam, and the possible ramifications.

Random Thoughts:

-I love the old school voiceover: “The role of Ashland Locke is now being played by Robert Newman.”

-Adam and Sally continue to be fire.

-Victor seems genuinely amused by Sally.

-Has Victoria learned no life lessons about trying to pull the wool over Victor’s eyes?

-The background music playing when Victoria grew more wary of Ashland was old school, soap, yumminess.

-Strange shifts in conversation between Nikki and Nicholas.

-Regular doses of Nikki and Nicholas together does a soap heart good.

-Will Nicholas poke his disinterested head back into Newman Enterprises?

-Nikki thinking about calling Sharon “granny” was kind of awesome.

