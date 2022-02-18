Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila’s Dreams Come to True: Deacon is still in the closet and grabs a mirror to see his beaten and bruised face…just as Sheila walks in. She correctly deduces that his face met the business end of Ridge’s fist. Deacon recounts the story to Sheila, who is growing happier by the minute.

Wash, Rinse, Repeat and Repeat and Repeat: Steffy and Thomas continue in their land of make believe where they and their mother are pure as the driven snow and Brooke is one affair away from being stoned in the town square. As Steffy continues to spew her nonsense, Thomas takes Ridge’s phone into the other room and deletes Brooke’s message. Thomas returns and continues to pile on Brooke. Taylor thinks they should pipe down and let Ridge make his own decisions. Thomas sees the text that Brooke is headed their way. He suddenly decides it’s time for him to get some fresh air.

Brooke Finds Her Backbone: Brooke explains walking in on Ridge’s beat down of Deacon to Hope and Liam. She thinks her marriage is over, and also, why isn’t he taking her calls? Brooke finds her backbone and storms out to find Ridge.

Brooke arrives at Steffy’s and is immediately confronted outside by Thomas. He thinks she should go home and wait for Ridge there. When she tries to walk past him he PHYSICALLY BLOCKS HER.

Random Thoughts:

- Now that Sheila’s plan has succeeded, what will she do next?

- The revisionist history used to propel the Deacon/Brooke/Ridge story forward is maddening.

- Thomas, Steffy, Taylor, and Ridge should clean their own dirty kitchens instead of commenting on the state of Brooke’s.

-Ridge leaving Brooke doesn’t necessarily equate to reuniting with Taylor.

-Where is Donna?

-Where is Katie?

-Where is Bill?

