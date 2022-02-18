The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 21-25, 2022

Krista Allen

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) refuses to let up on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Liam (Scott Clifton) gathers evidence for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) lock lips, and it causes confusion.

Sheila continues to be positively giddy.

Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) ramp up, despite Grace’s (Cassandra Creech) warnings.

Taylor forgoes her own needs to tend to Ridge.

Sheila gives Deacon (Sean Kanan) amazing news.

Ridge and Brooke say farewell.

Hope asks a HUGE favor of Deacon.

Eric (John McCook) supports Brooke.

