The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is Taylor Headed for Romance or Heartbreak?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 21-25, 2022
Krista Allen

Krista Allen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) refuses to let up on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Liam (Scott Clifton) gathers evidence for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) lock lips, and it causes confusion.

Sheila continues to be positively giddy.

Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) ramp up, despite Grace’s (Cassandra Creech) warnings.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Beats Deacon Like He Stole Something

Taylor forgoes her own needs to tend to Ridge.

Sheila gives Deacon (Sean Kanan) amazing news.

Ridge and Brooke say farewell.

Hope asks a HUGE favor of Deacon.

Eric (John McCook) supports Brooke. 

