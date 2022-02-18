Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21-25, 2022

Leann Hunley

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The Olympics wind down this weekend, which means DAYS returns to the airwaves starting next Monday.

Passionate couples unite and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) hits the dirt, could he be reliving a dark day in his past?

A handful of Salemites are held captive by Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) on the DiMera island, but Abigail (Marci Miller) gets them one step closer to freedom by taking Kristen down.

