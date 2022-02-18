Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Passion, Action, and Escape Return February 21!

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21-25, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The Olympics wind down this weekend, which means DAYS returns to the airwaves starting next Monday.

Passionate couples unite and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) hits the dirt, could he be reliving a dark day in his past?

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Ben and Ciara Welcome The Next Generation

A handful of Salemites are held captive by Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) on the DiMera island, but Abigail (Marci Miller) gets them one step closer to freedom by taking Kristen down.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

