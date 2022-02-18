Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's imprisoned prince Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is caught up with another prince...troublemaker Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), that is! After the incident at the cabin, Spencer has caught on to some of Esme's schemes, but he's still with her. Why? Chavez explained to Soap Opera Digest.

Spencer has seen Esme for the jealous, Trina (Sydney Mikayla)-harming schemer she truly is. Chavez mused:

Spencer is in a completely new headspace about her after the cabin. He’s like, ‘Okay, my eyes have been opened about who this person is.’ But the fact of the matter is, he’s going to prison for 30 days, and Esme is basically going to be his liaison with the outside world. She has that internship at Spring Ridge, so he’s going to be seeing her. There are a number of political and social reasons to keep on good terms with her for the time being. But make no mistake, Spencer has zero blinders on about who she is. He just has to use their relationship in as tactical a way as possible.

Avery Kristen Pohl, Nicholas Chavez ABC/Craig Sjodin

Even though Spencer wants Trina, he might not be with her anytime soon. Why? The actor dished:

The relationship that Spencer has with Esme is a very dangerous, Mr. and Mrs. Smith-esque relationship. It is passionate and I think they are physically attracted to one another, but they have none of the characteristics of a healthy relationship when you look at it closely. And so it is far more along the lines of, ‘Keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ with her, whereas with Trina, she is just that really, really good friend who I think Spencer could see having a very healthy relationship with in the future, so long as he is able to improve himself. He is in a tough situation right now because the truth of the matter is that there are a lot of tactical benefits to staying with Esme, but what Spencer wants deep down is to foster this relationship with Trina.

Nicholas Chavez, Sydney Mikayla ABC/Craig Sjodin

Despite Esme's attempts, Spencer and Trina have grown closer. Chavez added: