Photo provided by Y&R

On Feb. 20, Melody Thomas Scott will celebrate 43 years of playing wild child-turned-society queen Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless. Thomas Scott spoke to TV Insider about her anniversary and Nikki's role in the mounting tension between son-in-law Ashland (Robert Newman) and husband Victor (Eric Braeden).

Reflecting on her years on Y&R, MTS mused:

Time seems to be flying faster than ever: 43 years already?! Y&R continues to be the blessing that was bestowed upon me so many years ago. Thank you, [Y&R creators] Bill [Bell], Lee [Phillip Bell] and [also] CBS. I’m loving growing older in Genoa City!

What does Nikki really thinking of her secretive son-in-law? Thomas Scott explained that the Newman matriarch is most focused on what makes daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle) happy. She said:

I think Nikki was mostly enamored by Ashland. The charm just oozed out of him and Victoria was quite taken with him. What Nikki was most concerned about is Victoria’s happiness and Ashland seemed to fit the bill.

Next week, Victor will share some shocking news with Nikki.

**SPOILER ALERT**

The Black Knight will tell his lady love that evidence appears to indicate Ashland is faking his illness. Interviewer Michael Maloney noted that Nikki once lied about her illness being in remission to keep Victor by her side.

How do these two incidences compare? Thomas Scott stated: