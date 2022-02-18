Skip to main content

RuPaul's Drag Race Features Soap Opera-Inspired Maxi Challenge on Tonight's Episode

Drag RAce

Tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race is getting an injection of '80s glam and soapiness. In a teaser clip, RuPaul told the contestants:

As the Stomach Turns, so do the Gays of Our Lives.

For this week's Maxi Challenge, the queens will star in a new drama called The Daytona Wind. RuPaul explained:

This sizzling soap opera centers around three rival drag race dynasties: the Davenports, the O'Haras, and the Michaels.

Later in the day, the queens will film their scenes with RuPaul herself. Get a sneak peek at the sudsy action below.

Don't miss RuPaul's Drag Race tonight, complete with guest judge TS Madison, at 8 PM EST on VH1.

