Victoria Rowell Checks Into CBS' Good Sam

Steven Bergman Photography

Former The Young and the Restless star Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters) has landed a plum recurring spot on CBS' freshman medical drama Good Sam. The series focuses on Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush), a gifted but restrained heart surgeon who flourishes in her newfound leadership role after her arrogant and well-renowned boss winds up in a coma.

Months later, Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Jason Isaac), who is also Sam's father, wakes up and demands to be reinstated as chief of surgery, the role Sam has filled. Griff thumbs his nose at Sam's authority and constantly challenges her medical expertise, which makes many wonder if they will ever repair their damaged relationship, just like they are able to with the patients they see.

According to Deadline, Rowell will play Tina Kingsley, the chairwoman of the hospital board. Kingsley is described as a "high-powered and sophisticated woman with the kind of power that does not assert itself." Kingsley is estranged from her son Malcolm (Edwin Hodge), who is part of the Kingsley Family Foundation, Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital's primary donor, and director of finance.