Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of February 21-25, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Ava (Tamara Braun), and Rafe (Galen Gering) have it out.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) demands the truth from Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Abigail (Marci Miller) learns Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) used the drug she intended for Gwen to subdue Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) bond on the island.

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) returns to Salem.

Due to the effects of the aforementioned drug, Sarah has lost her memory.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) continues to put the moves on Gabi (Camila Banus).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) get all John and Marlena.

TR (William Christian) does his best to convince Paulina (Jackée Harry) that he’s a changed man.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) gives Chad (Billy Flynn) useful information about Abigail’s possible whereabouts.

Paulina wants Abe (James Reynolds) to help protect Lani (Sal Stowers).

Gabi pulls the wool over Jake’s (Brandon Barash) eyes.

Nicole uses her investigative skills to try and free Rafe from the ties that bind him.

Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) new boyfriend makes an appearance.

Abigail gives Kristen a dose of her own medicine.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) think the Devil may very well still reside in Salem.

Johnny causes all sorts of problems for Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Allie (Lindsey Arnold).

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) goes to Marlena for help.

Steve and Kayla try their best to escape the island.

Eli (Lamon Archey) arrives back in Salem.

During her time on the island, Sarah read the diary of Renée DuMonde.

Ben and Ciara have serious questions about Johnny.

Lani fills in Eli on TR.

Tripp tells Chanel (Raven Bowens) he intends to pop the question to Allie.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) asks Brady (Eric Martsolf) for a favor.

Clyde (James Read) lays down the law with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Sarah shocks Steve and Kayla when she tells them she is the late Renée DuMonde.

Anna (Leann Hunley) has a proposition for TR.

Brady and Chloe have a disastrous dinner with Craig and his new beau.

Tripp and Allie make some hard choices.

