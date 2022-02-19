Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Peter FINALLY Get What’s Coming to Him?

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 21-25, 2022
Wes Ramsey

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

It’s getting strangely warm up in Port Charles.

Laura (Genie Francis) has some very specific words for Esme (Avery Pohl).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ava (Maura West) chat about Leo.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is a wee concerned past mistakes will interrupt his progress with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) suspects something big is in the works.

Austin (Roger Howarth) has questions for Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Anna (Finola Hughes), Dante (Dominic Zomprogna), and Drew (Cameron Mathison) work together to find Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and take down Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Esme Fumes When Kevin Blocks Her Access to Ryan

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) try to find some common ground.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) decides it’s a good idea to join the fun and frivolity in Switzerland. 

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) visits Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) cling to one another.

Ava learns some shocking information.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has questions for Austin and Liesl.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Joss (Eden McCoy) catch up.

Esme LIES LIKE A RUG.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) confronts Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Sonny ties one on.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is unhappy with unfolding events.

Britt puts her nose where it doesn’t belong. 

Will Peter finally get what’s coming to him?

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

