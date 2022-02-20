Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Ridge Takes a Hot Bounce Back to Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 21-25, 2022
Krista Allen, Thorsten Kaye

Krista Allen, Thorsten Kaye

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Blink and you miss it! Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) plan to destroy Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) life comes full circle when she encourages Taylor (Krista Allen) to help Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) through his latest marital crisis. 

Taylor seeks out Ridge and the two kiss. Taylor asks Ridge if he has any regrets and he removes his wedding ring. Could there be more than a kiss involved?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

