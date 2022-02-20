The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of February 21-25, 2022

Robert Newman, Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) rallies his family against an enemy within, Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). He enlists Adam's (Mark Grossman) help in derailing Ashland's plans. Victor warns Adam that all hell is about to break loose.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) she's facing world of hurt beyond imagination.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!