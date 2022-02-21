Mary Beth Evans and Stephen Nichols

Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans is looking back on her decades of playing Kayla Brady Johnson with Soap Opera Digest. In the process, she reflected on her character's incredible romance with "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols), which endures to this day.

Evans recalled:

I can remember the very first day I met Stephen, when I came in to read for the part. It was up in [former Executive Producer] Al Rabin’s office. He had the patch on, the fake scar, and the leather jacket. I was kind of like, ‘What?’ But we had a connection from the beginning. Then we started working together.

Which life milestone would the multiple Daytime Emmy winner say affected Kayla the most? Evans mused:

When Steve died in the ’90s, because Stephen was leaving the show, which was tragic. Then they killed him off. I remember climbing onto the hospital bed with him. It was so upsetting. That was life-altering for Kayla. Also the plane crash when her father [Shawn, Frank Parker] died. Bo dying was huge. I always felt that Kayla and Bo were very close. I loved almost every scene I ever did with Peter [Reckell].

And how does Evans' relationship with her co-star differ from Kayla's with her on-screen husband? Evans explained: