Dominic Zamprogna Previews Hunt For Peter on General Hospital: "This Week is Going to Be Great"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital lovebirds Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) are both trying track down villainous Peter (Wes Ramsey). But Peter seems to keep slipping through everyone's fingers! Will Dante ever catch him? Zamprogna dished to TV Insider.

Of Peter, Zamprogna mused:

He’s slippery! But it’s cool. It makes for good stuff. This week is going to be great. It’s old-fashioned action stuff that we haven’t done in a while. We’re kicking a little bit of butt and there’s a surprise ending. I think it’s going to be fun. I think people are dying to see this come to a conclusion – whatever that may be. I’m going to watch it – and I shot it.

Dante is usually a by-the-book policeman. But will that change? The actor teased:

I think we’ll see moments where Dante will go with his gut a little bit more.

On the home front, things between Dante and Sam have heated up. This relationship is different from each character's past romances. Zamprogna explained: