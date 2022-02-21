General Hospital Promo: Danger is Near

This week on General Hospital, danger is close by and all around.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) tells Laura (Genie Francis) there's enough danger out there for everyone.

At Peter's (Wes Ramsey) cabin, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) lets him know straight to his face she is planning on escaping the minute she gets a chance.

Back in Port Charles, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tells Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) he doesn't know Great-Uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) like he does.

In the WSB's Swiss office, an agent informs Anna (Finola Hughes), she's found something.

At Sonny's gym, Drew (Cameron Mathison) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) to say the word and they can kickstart their plan.

